Police: Mother, young daughter found safe

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City police said a woman and her 2-year-old daughter, who hadn't been seen since Wednesday, have been found safe.

Police say 27-year-old Nicole Nelson and her daughter, Dajahnay Nelson, were found Friday morning. Local media reported the two were found walking on a street in Kansas City, Kansas.

No further details were released.

Authorities believed the two could have been in danger because Nicole Nelson has a traumatic brain injury and the mental capacity of a teenager.