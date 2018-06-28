Police Motorcycle Involved in Crash

COLUMBIA - An on-duty police officer was involved in a traffic accident earlier today when his motorcycle struck another vehicle.

Officer Matt Stephens was riding his motorcycle on West Broadway Rd. when a car pulled out in front of him. Stephens was unable to avoid contact with the car, and Stephens was thrown from the bike.

Stephens was transported to the University Hospital by ambulance. He was treated for pain in his right hand and right leg before being released.

The driver of the car was not injured. A summons was not issued at the scene, but police say the investigation is not yet complete.

Failure to yield and inattention are believed to be contributing factors to the crash, according to Columbia Police.