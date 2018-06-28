Police Name Third Suspect in McKee Park Shooting

COLUMBIA - Columbia police arrested a third suspect in connection with the July homicide of Tre'veon Marshall.

Police arrested19-year-old Nicholas Thomas Thursday morning and is charged with armed criminal actiona and first-degree murder.

17-year-old Kimberly Huett-Linzie was also arrested Thursday morning. Huet-Linzie is charged with hindering prosecution.

18-year-old Joshua Murray was arrested Wednesday night, and is charged with armed criminal action and first-degree murder.

Sergeant Joe Bernhard of the Columbia Police Department confirmed all three arrests.

On July 14, the Columbia Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of McKee Street. They found Tre'veon Marshall with a gunshot wound. Marshall was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

17-year-old Marshall was a former Hickman High School student.