Police: Nearly a Pound of Marijuana Found in Green-Beckham Arrest

Saturday, January 11, 2014
By: Mihir Bhagat, KOMU 8 Sports Reporter

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Police Department said it arrested Missouri wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham around 10 p.m. Friday night after officers found "approximately a pound of marijuana and assorted drug paraphernalia"  in a car he was riding in.

No charges have been filed.

Green-Beckham was arrested along with 22-year-old John McDaniel and 20-year-old Patrick Prouty. Officers arrested the three near Sunshine and Jefferson in Springfield, which is about two miles from Missouri State University.

Around 8 p.m. CT Saturday, Green-Beckham tweeted for the first time since his arrest, saying people should not jump to conclusions.

The tweet did not specifically mention his arrest.

He followed it by tweeting "You don't phase me" but it has since been deleted from his account. 

 

McDaniel was driving the car, a 1999 Jeep Cherokee. The officer stopped the car because the licence plate expired in October 2013. When the officer spoke with McDaniel, he smelled marijuana in the car. 

Police booked all three suspects into the Greene County Jail for Distribution of a Controlled Substance. No charges have been filed, and all three have been released without bond after further investigation. 

"We're aware of the situation and working to learn more," said Chad Moller, the University of Missouri athletic department's spokesperson.

"The release of suspects pending the filing of formal charges, and without bond, based on the outcome of a completed investigation and lab results, is normal procedure in Greene County for non-violent felonies and most drug case," the Springfield Police Department said in its official statement.

A pound of marijuana is approximately 453 grams. In Missouri, possession of more than 35 grams of marijuana is a felony. The crime is punishable with a fine of up to $5,000 and/or up to seven years in prison.

This is Green-Beckham's second drug-related arrest during his time at Missouri. During his freshman season in 2012, the University of Missouri Police Department arrested Green-Beckham and two of his teammates in the parking lot of Memorial Stadium for suspicion of marijuana possession. They were all suspended for one game.

Green-Beckham played for Hillcrest High School in Springfield and was one of the top overall recruits in the country. He earned 2nd team All-SEC honors after catching 59 passes for 883 yards and 12 touchdowns in his sophomore season with the Tigers.

