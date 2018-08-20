Police Need Help in Murder Case

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis says it hasn't yet come up with a motive in the murder of a Clayton attorney. Now it's asking for the public's help in solving the murder of Ernest "Ernie" Brasier. A janitor discovered the body of the 57-year-old lawyer in his Clayton office the night of December 19th. Brasier was shot once in the head, and investigators say there was no sign of a struggle or forced entry. An attorney missing for the last six to eight weeks is not considered a suspect. Authorities made contact with Daniel Bennett, who worked with Brasier at the law firm. Bennett is out of the country.