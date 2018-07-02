Police, neighbors puzzled by slaying

RIVERSIDE, Mo. (AP) -- The weekend shooting death of a 52-year-old auto dealership salesman remains under investigation. Police and neighbors are at a loss to explain why someone would kill Charles Cammisano. He was found dead at his Riverside home Saturday night. His Jeep Cherokee was missing. Cammisano was renting the house. His landlord said he was divorced, but that his five children often stayed with him. Cammisano worked as a salesman at a northern Kansas City auto dealership.