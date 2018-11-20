Police: No Foul Play in Hannibal Man's Death

HANNIBAL - Officials in Hannibal now say foul play is not suspected in the death of a man found at a hotel.

The body of 63-year-old Howard Miller was discovered Wednesday morning at the Best Way Inn, just a few blocks from the Mark Twain historic sites in the northeast Missouri town.

The Hannibal Courier-Post reports that the cause of death remains a mystery after a preliminary autopsy. Marion County Coroner Darrell McCoy says it may be several weeks before the cause is known.