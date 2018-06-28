Police: No one hurt when bullet hits Springfield bus

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Springfield police say they're trying to determine who fired a bullet into a commuter bus while it was stopped at a traffic light.

Springfield police Lt. Eric Reece tells the Springfield News-Leader that none of the dozen people on the bus were injured Thursday evening when the bullet went through a door of the vehicle and ricocheted inside.

Reece says investigators have learned that about the time of the shooting, there was a nearby disturbance that involved someone repeatedly firing a weapon.

Another bullet hit a car.

There was no immediate word Friday about any charges.