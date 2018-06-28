Police not investigating hanging deer at synagogue as crime

COLUMBIA - Police said Tuesday morning they would not be investigating an incident involving a deer carcass left hanging outside Congregation Beth Shalom in Columbia Monday as a crime.

The incident report said the slain deer was tied to a utility pole guide wire on the synagogue's property sometime overnight between Friday and Saturday, but also noted that the carcass "was not placed prominently on the grounds of the synagogue or close to the synagogue itself."

Despite the conjunction with the holiest Jewish holiday Yom Kippur, which took place between Friday evening and Saturday evening, police said the incident held no symbolic meaning and that the synagogue hasn't suffered any other unusual incidents or threats.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to change the word "poll" to "pole."]