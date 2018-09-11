Police offer reward in shootout involving school bus

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department said Thursday it would offer $500 to anyone with information about a shootout involving a school bus Wednesday.

Police said they were investigating several suspects and were trying to determine what caused the incident. They said the bus was not the intended target of the shooting, but was caught in the crossfire.

The bus was carrying elementary school students when four gunshots hit it about 4:00 p.m. Wednesday. Police said no students on the bus "sustained any injuries of note", according to a news release.

One person went to a hospital with a gunshot wound. Police said Wednesday they believed the injury was connected to the shooting.

Authorities said they were working Thursday to retrieve evidence from the school bus.

Anyone with information about the shootout was asked to call Jefferson City CrimeStoppers at 573-659-TIPS.