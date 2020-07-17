Police officer charged for child's death set to appear in court Thursday

COLUMBIA- Columbia police officer Andria Heese, who was charged with the death of four-year old Gabriella Curry, is scheduled to appear in court Thursday. Heese faces charges of involuntary manslaughter.

Heese ran over Curry with her police vehicle at Battle High School in January 2019 after driving on the sidewalk to monitor school buses once school let out. Court documents reported she was traveling 14 miles per hour when she struck Curry.

In May 2019, a settlement was reached between the City of Columbia and the Curry family. This March, Heese's lawyers filed a motion to dismiss the case, that motion was denied.

The hearing is set for 2 p.m. in the Boone County Courthouse.