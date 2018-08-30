Police: Officer fatally shoots man in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities said an off-duty police officer has fatally shot a man who fired on him in south St. Louis.

St. Louis Police Lt. Col. Alfred Adkins said the 32-year-old police officer was working a secondary security job late Wednesday when he stopped to talk to four people. The four fled and the officer chased one of them.

Adkins said that man fired a gun at the officer who returned fire, killing the man. Adkins said the officer wasn't hurt.

Family members later told The St. Louis Post Dispatch that the man who died was not armed. Police said a gun was retrieved from the scene, near Missouri Botanical Gardens.

Adkins did not describe the conversation between the officer and the four pedestrians, and didn't explain why he gave chase.