Police Officer Fatally Shot

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 22-year-old St. Louis police officer who had been with the department less than a year is dead, gunned down in the line of duty. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch identifies the officer as Norvelle Brown. Police Chief Joe Mokwa said Brown was trying to detain a suspect when he was shot in the chest shortly before 10:00 p.m. Wednesday. An air and ground search was launched minutes after the shooting. Mokwa said the officer was wearing body armor, but the bullet may have entered through the side of his bullet-proof vest. He died at Barnes Jewish Hospital. Besides the gunman, Mokwa says two other suspects also are being sought. Mokwa and Mayor Francis Slay announced the officer's death just after 11 p.m. to a crowd of officers and reporters gathered outside the hospital emergency room.