Police: Officer fatally shot man who hit him with car

By: The Associated Press

Photo courtesy: KSDK

CHESTERFIELD - Police in suburban St. Louis have shot and killed someone who authorities say drove a stolen vehicle into an officer.

The Chesterfield officer is hospitalized with what authorities are calling non-life-threatening injuries after Tuesday's altercation outside an outlet mall.

Chesterfield police were called to Taubman Prestige Outlets around 1 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a suspicious person.

Police say four people got into a stolen vehicle. Arriving officers tried to stop the vehicle.

Police say the driver drove into one officer, rolling him onto the hood. That officer fired into the vehicle, killing the driver.

St. Louis County police are investigating.