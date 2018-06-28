Police: Officer killed dog after pack attacked

KENNETT (AP) - Police in the southeast Missouri town of Kennett say a pack of dogs attacked a police officer, forcing him to kill one and injure another.

KFVS-TV reports that several people called police Sunday afternoon, saying several dogs were chasing or attacking them. Officers were directed to the home where the dogs' owner lives.

Police say that as an officer tried to make contact at the home, six dogs came charging at him, forcing the officer to defend himself. One dog died and the other had facial injuries but is expected to survive.

The owner was out of town. It wasn't clear how the dogs were able to run free.