Police: Officer shoots armed Kansas City man

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Kansas City officer has shot a man who police say held a CVS store employee hostage with a weapon.

Police say the suspect was transported to an area hospital in serious condition after the Wednesday night shooting. No other injuries were reported.

Capt. Tye Grant tells KCTV-TV the man was threatening the employee with a sharp object at the front of the store when officers arrived. Grant says the suspect lunged at the officer, who shot the man in the torso.

Police say the suspect was likely trying to rob the store. They haven't released the identity of the officer.