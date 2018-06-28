Police officer struck during traffic stop released from hospital

OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Police Department said Monday the officer who was hit by a truck on Thursday was released from the hospital.

27-year-old Austin White was hospitalized April 30 after he was hit during a traffic stop. Police said Robert Watkins of Linn Creek was driving the GMC pickup truck that hit White. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said they believed Watkins was impaired.

Police told KOMU 8 News a passing motorist rendered aid to Officer White. He was flown to University Hospital.

Watkins was charged with two counts of vehicular assault on a law enforcement officer and failure to yield.