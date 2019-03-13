Police officers association endorses Mayor Brian Treece for re-election

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Officers Association on Monday endorsed Columbia Mayor Brian Treece for re-election at a press conference on Monday.

CPOA President Alan Mitchell said his members have seen positive change at the Columbia Police Department since Treece took office.

"Our support is based on three issues," Mitchell said. "His transparency in local government, his investment in public safety and his overall leadership for the city."

Also on the speaker's list on Monday was a woman who won $325,000 in a wrongful termination lawsuit after she was fired by the Columbia - Boone County Office of Emergency Management.

Zim Schwartze said she had hoped Treece's election in 2016 would change the Columbia Police Department.

"We couldn’t stand to see what was happening," Schwartze said. "He’s the one who stood up and said 'I’m going to make a change.'"

She said she's pleased with the progress that's been made, but more work needs to be done.

The police department is still in need of a chief, and Schwartze said people around Columbia have talked to her about taking the position.

"I can tell you it's a very interesting topic to talk about," Schhwartze said. "Its very flattering and I appreciate the support."