Police: Officers fatally shoot man near St. Louis

JENNINGS (AP) - St. Louis County police say officers fatally shot a man armed with a rifle in Jennings after he opened fire on them.

Police spokesman Brian Schellman told KSDK-TV the officers responded Wednesday night to a report of gunshots.

He says officers saw a man in a car holding a rifle, and that when officers tried to make contact, the man drove into a police vehicle. Schellman said the man tried to flee on foot while firing at officers.

Offers shot, hitting the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity and other details have not been released. No officers were reported injured.

Jennings is near Ferguson, Missouri, where the August shooting of an unarmed black 18-year-old by a Ferguson officer led to protests and unrest.