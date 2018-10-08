Police officers get minor injuries after being dragged behind a car

MOBERLY - Two police officers got minor injuries Saturday after they were reportedly dragged by a car during a traffic stop.

The officers pulled over the driver on South Morley Street and asked him to get out, but said he refused. When they tried to open the door to remove the man, he reportedly reversed the car, dragging the officers ten feet and backing into a patrol car.

The suspect then drove away from the scene; police said the man's reckless driving prevented them from catching up.

No charges have been filed, and the suspect hasn't been identified by police yet.