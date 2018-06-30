Police Officers Rescues Man from Burning Home

MARSHALL - Police responded at 12:30 a.m. Monday to a house fire after a man trapped inside called 911 on his cell phone. Officers arrived at the 300 block of S. Grant to search for the caller. Marshall Police Officer Ryan Stark, sighted the flames. Heavy smoke and flames prevented rescue attempts through the front and back doors, so officers broke a window. Stark got cut while helping the man escape through the window.



The Sheriff's Deputy Daniel Kirchhoff also helped Stark and fellow officer James Mongar get the man out of the window.



Today Officer Stark kept repeating, "We are not heroes, we are just doing our job." Their boss, Major David Roscher, said that he was very proud of their efforts.



Rescue teams treated the victim, Greg Mitchell, at the scene and sent him to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Saline County. The hospital released Stark after treating cuts on his hands. There, Stark said that he asked the nurses "about a thousand times if he was ok." Stark said that he wished Mitchell well and he gave him a thumbs up. The Marshall Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire.