Police on the Lookout for Would be Kidnapper

MACON - The Macon Police Department received a report of an attempted child abduction and assault Thursday evening.

The incident reportedly took place at Jackson Street Park. A 13-year-old male was allegedly approached by an older male described as possibly being Hispanic, dressed in all black and driving a white van. The suspect attempted to grab the boy, who reportedly attempted to defend himself.

The suspect is now on the run. The Macon Police Department is currently investigating the incident, and is looking for anyone that might have additionaly information.