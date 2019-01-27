POLICE: One dead after Columbia homicide
COLUMBIA - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in the 3800 block of Range Line Street early Saturday morning.
According to a press release from the Columbia Police Department, police said that they responded to the crash around 3 a.m. The vehicle had extensive damage. The driver and the passenger were both taken to a local hospital, police said.
The male passenger, Dominick Roland, had a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police said there is no suspect information at this time and the investigation is ongoing. The Columbia Police Department asked that anyone with information to contact them or Crimestoppers.
[Editor's note: KOMU.com has updated the headline to acknowledge the incident as a homicide.]
