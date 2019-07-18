Police patrols will increase at Columbia parks

1 day 16 hours 50 minutes ago Tuesday, July 16 2019 Jul 16, 2019 Tuesday, July 16, 2019 10:08:00 AM CDT July 16, 2019 in Top Stories
By: Jiaoran Qin, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
loading

COLUMBIA — Columbia police officers are working with the city’s park rangers to increase patrols in city parks after several reports of a suspicious man seen at the Stephens Lake Park spraygrounds on Saturday.

Police said people reported a man approached and talked to children in the area of the spraygrounds, making parents and children uncomfortable.

The Columbia Police Department and Columbia Parks and Recreation encourage people who notice any suspicious activity to report it by calling 3-1-1 for non-emergencies or 9-1-1 for emergencies.

More News

Grid
List

Flight declares emergency after smell of smoke, lands in Columbia
Flight declares emergency after smell of smoke, lands in Columbia
COLUMBIA — An American Airlines flight landed safely Wednesday night shortly after pilots declared an emergency because of the smell... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, July 17 2019 Jul 17, 2019 Wednesday, July 17, 2019 8:30:00 PM CDT July 17, 2019 in News

Gasconade deputies request help locating "Most Wanted Fugitive"
Gasconade deputies request help locating "Most Wanted Fugitive"
COLUMBIA — The Gasconade County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Tuesday night that it needs help finding its... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, July 17 2019 Jul 17, 2019 Wednesday, July 17, 2019 7:12:00 PM CDT July 17, 2019 in News

Jefferson City small businesses get help with natural disaster recovery
Jefferson City small businesses get help with natural disaster recovery
JEFFERSON CITY -- Businesses affected by April's severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding will have the opportunity to apply for loans.... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, July 17 2019 Jul 17, 2019 Wednesday, July 17, 2019 6:27:00 PM CDT July 17, 2019 in Continuous News

Columbia pools deal with excessive heat warning
Columbia pools deal with excessive heat warning
COLUMBIA - Temperatures are expected to remain dangerously high after a severe weather alert was issued by The National Weather... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, July 17 2019 Jul 17, 2019 Wednesday, July 17, 2019 6:03:00 PM CDT July 17, 2019 in News

Man who admitted to trespassing at Columbia schools arrested
Man who admitted to trespassing at Columbia schools arrested
COLUMBIA - Boone County deputies arrested a Columbia man who pleaded guilty to trespassing at two area schools. Kelvin... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, July 17 2019 Jul 17, 2019 Wednesday, July 17, 2019 3:53:35 PM CDT July 17, 2019 in News

Day two of MU - Beagle Freedom Project trial continues
Day two of MU - Beagle Freedom Project trial continues
COLUMBIA – Day two of the MU-Beagle Freedom Project continued today in Boone County Circuit Court. Money is at... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, July 17 2019 Jul 17, 2019 Wednesday, July 17, 2019 3:40:00 PM CDT July 17, 2019 in News

Two MFA Agri Services centers in mid-Missouri close their doors
Two MFA Agri Services centers in mid-Missouri close their doors
COLUMBIA - MFA Inc. is shutting the doors to five of its Agri Service centers, including locations in Columbia and... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, July 17 2019 Jul 17, 2019 Wednesday, July 17, 2019 1:25:00 PM CDT July 17, 2019 in News

Update: driver identified in deadly crash near Harrisburg
Update: driver identified in deadly crash near Harrisburg
BOONE COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the driver in a deadly crash Wednesday as 32-year-old Antoinette Knight... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, July 17 2019 Jul 17, 2019 Wednesday, July 17, 2019 8:51:00 AM CDT July 17, 2019 in News

Mizzou football player pleads guilty to peace disturbance, gets probation
Mizzou football player pleads guilty to peace disturbance, gets probation
COLUMBIA - Mizzou football player Tre Williams will serve two years unsupervised probation after he pleaded guilty to peace disturbance.... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, July 17 2019 Jul 17, 2019 Wednesday, July 17, 2019 8:25:00 AM CDT July 17, 2019 in News

Community rallies around youth football after gear vandalized
Community rallies around youth football after gear vandalized
ST. JAMES — Local businesses have come together to support the St. James youth football team after someone broke into... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 16 2019 Jul 16, 2019 Tuesday, July 16, 2019 10:25:00 PM CDT July 16, 2019 in News

Missouri requests expansion of FEMA assistance
Missouri requests expansion of FEMA assistance
COLUMBIA — The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency requested Tuesday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency expand the federal disaster... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 16 2019 Jul 16, 2019 Tuesday, July 16, 2019 7:18:00 PM CDT July 16, 2019 in News

St. Peters man leads deputies on multi-county pursuit
St. Peters man leads deputies on multi-county pursuit
COLUMBIA — A stolen vehicle case turned into a chase across multiple counties for Callaway County deputies. In a... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 16 2019 Jul 16, 2019 Tuesday, July 16, 2019 6:29:00 PM CDT July 16, 2019 in News

Air Conditioning companies preparing for hotter temperatures
Air Conditioning companies preparing for hotter temperatures
COLUMBIA - The summer months are a busy time for air conditioning companies, but especially this week with excessive heat... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 16 2019 Jul 16, 2019 Tuesday, July 16, 2019 5:27:00 PM CDT July 16, 2019 in News

Missouri State volleyball program under investigation
Missouri State volleyball program under investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Missouri State volleyball coach Melissa Stokes has been placed on paid administrative leave while the university... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 16 2019 Jul 16, 2019 Tuesday, July 16, 2019 2:31:00 PM CDT July 16, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Police say trucker speeding in Indiana crash that killed 3
UPDATE: Police say trucker speeding in Indiana crash that killed 3
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a semitrailer's computer data says it was going above the speed limit when it slammed... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 16 2019 Jul 16, 2019 Tuesday, July 16, 2019 10:48:00 AM CDT July 16, 2019 in News

Police patrols will increase at Columbia parks
Police patrols will increase at Columbia parks
COLUMBIA — Columbia police officers are working with the city’s park rangers to increase patrols in city parks after several... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 16 2019 Jul 16, 2019 Tuesday, July 16, 2019 10:08:00 AM CDT July 16, 2019 in Top Stories

Boone County Fair opens in Sturgeon, prepares for heat
Boone County Fair opens in Sturgeon, prepares for heat
STURGEON- The annual Boone County Fair kicks off Tuesday, and will host a variety of events from Tuesday to Saturday,... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 16 2019 Jul 16, 2019 Tuesday, July 16, 2019 9:56:00 AM CDT July 16, 2019 in News

Excessive heat warning doesn't stop softball camp
Excessive heat warning doesn't stop softball camp
COLUMBIA - The National Weather Service is predicting the heat index to get up to 109 degrees Wednesday. Columbia... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 16 2019 Jul 16, 2019 Tuesday, July 16, 2019 9:46:00 AM CDT July 16, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 74°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 11 active weather alerts
3am 79°
4am 79°
5am 78°
6am 77°