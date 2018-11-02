Police: Pedestrian killed on I-70 was Lindenwood student

ST. CHARLES (AP) - The pedestrian killed while walking across Interstate 70 near St. Louis has been identified as a Lindenwood University student.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 22-year-old Charles Labry of Farmington, Missouri, was hit about 4 a.m. Friday near the First Capitol Drive exit in St. Charles County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Labry was trying to cross on foot when he was struck by a 2008 Honda Civic, then by a second vehicle. The second vehicle did not stop. The Civic driver, from O'Fallon, Missouri, stopped and cooperated with police.