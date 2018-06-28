Police: People scammed by fake warrant division caller

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police said residents who have received a call from someone claiming to be with the St. Charles County Sheriff's Department Warrant Division are being scammed.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the department has been notified about the calls, which tend to target elderly residents.

Sheriff Scott Lewis said the caller, who typically identifies himself as Lt. Eugene Combes, tells victims that a judge has issued a warrant for his or her arrest for failure to appear for jury duty.

Lewis said the caller tells victims they need to get a PayPal card in the amount of $200 to avoid immediate arrest. The caller gives a phone number for the victim to call and give the card number after they've purchased it.

According to Lewis, other sheriff's departments in the St. Louis area are experiencing similar scams.