Police presence on MU campus in response to social media threats

4 years 3 months 1 week ago Tuesday, November 10 2015 Nov 10, 2015 Tuesday, November 10, 2015 10:32:00 PM CST November 10, 2015 in News
By: Lauren Donovan and Kylie Callura, KOMU 8 Digital Producers

COLUMBIA - In response to various social media threats, there was an increased police presence on the MU campus Tuesday night. 

Multiple KOMU 8 reporters said the campus has been relatively quiet, but there are various law enforcement agencies present.

Two MU Police vehicles, five state highway patrolmen and a MU Security truck were reported at Speaker's Circle. 

MUPD says the #ConcernedStudent1950 campsite moved inside mainly because of storms forecasted for Wednesday and the threat is a secondary factor. The campsite was completely taken down by Tuesday night.

Social media has been a buzz amongst MU students with videos and posts circulating of a man in Speaker's Circle yelling racist comments. Others posted screenshots of the social media posts threatening campus violence.

 

 

Following investigation by MUPD and other law enforcement officials, a tweet was sent out via MU Alert shortly after 9 p.m. stating that there was, "no immediate threat to campus." 

 

 KOMU 8 News will continue to report on this story and update you with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter and KOMU.com. 

[Editor's note: This story has been updated with the latest information and for clarity and grammar.]

