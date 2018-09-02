Police Probe Baby's Death in Tub

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City police are investigating the weekend death of an infant in a bathtub at her home. Police reported that the 1-year-old girl died after her father said he put her into the tub and then fell asleep. Officers said the man called 911 about 4 a.m. yesterday from his apartment. He said he put the baby in an infant tub inside the full-sized bathtub about 2 a.m. The father said he also put his 5-year-old son inside the full-sized tub with a "minimal" amount of water. The man said he then went into the living room, where he fell asleep. About two hours later, his son woke him up and he found the baby unresponsive in the infant bathtub.