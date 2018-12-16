Police probe deaths of 2 people in Pacific near St. Louis

By: The Associated Press

PACIFIC (AP) - Investigators from several jurisdictions were assisting in the investigation of two deaths at a condominium complex in the St. Louis-area community of Pacific.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was mobilized to probe the deaths discovered Monday night.

Details were not immediately available. Pacific police said more information would be released later Tuesday.

There was no word about any arrests or charges.