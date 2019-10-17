Police probe suburban St. Louis house fire that kills man

UNIVERSITY CITY (AP) - Authorities in suburban St. Louis' University City were investigating Monday the cause of a weekend house fire that killed a man despite efforts by at least one neighbor to save him.

Carnell Brown told KSDK that after seeing the blaze at his neighbor's home about 5 a.m. Sunday, he ran to the house and tried to go in to help the friend. But heat and smoke ultimately deterred him.

The victim's name had not been released Monday.

University City's fire chief said a puppy also died in the fire.

Police said without elaborating that the man's death was being investigated as suspicious.