Police Protection for Clarkson Valley

AP-MO--Clarkson Valley-Police,0066Clarkson Valley will use St. Louis County police CLARKSON VALLEY, Mo. (AP) -- The suburban St. Louis community of Clarkson Valley is going to begin using St. Louis County police for protection beginning tomorrow. It is the 17th community outside of St. Louis to rely on the county agency. The St. Louis County force says it has resources that should appeal to small communities, including 100 detectives who specialize in certain areas of crime fighting. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-06-29-07 0949EDT