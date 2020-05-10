Police: Purdue Victim Was A Teaching Assistant

By: The Associated Press

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Police say the man killed in a Purdue University shooting was a senior at the school who was a teaching assistant, and the suspect is also a student.

Purdue Police Chief John Cox said Tuesday that 23-year-old Cody Cousins of Warsaw, Ind., is being held in the Tippecanoe County Jail on a preliminary charge of murder.

Cousins is accused of shooting 21-year-old Andrew Boldt of West Bend, Wis., in the university's Electrical Engineering Building around noon Tuesday.

Cox says police are still investigating the motive behind the shooting but that it appears Cousins targeted Boldt. No one else was injured.

Cox says Boldt was a senior and worked as a teaching assistant in the school. Cousins is a student in the engineering school.