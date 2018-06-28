Police Question Two Men in Connection with Columbia Homicide

Officers are still investigating Wednesday's beating death of 34-year-old Carlos Kelly. They arrested Rodney Cunningham and Travis Midgyett after surrounding a Demaret Drive apartment Thursday night.

Neither of the men is charged with Kelly's murder, but police said the two are "people of interest" in the homicide investigation. Officers, including the Special Tactics and Response (STAR) team, cornered the pair at the home of Midgyett's girlfriend.

Police said both men had a relationship with Kelly, but refused to comment further. Officers said they have identified all the witnesses to Kelly's murder, so now they're just trying to fill in the gaps.

"We continue to look into all of the leads that we have," said Capt. Brad Nelson. "We have upwards of 80 leads so far that we either have completed or are working on."

Both men surrendered after a standoff of more than an hour. No one was hurt. Cunningham is held on $500,000 bond, charged with trafficking crack cocaine. Midgyett is held without bond for violating his parole.