Police raid businesses, charge man in connection to string of K2 overdoses

COLUMBIA – Two people were taken into custody Wednesday in a case stemming from a string of overdoses involving synthetic marijuana, known as K2.

Michael McTye, 45, of Columbia, is charge with manufacturing and distribution of synthetic cannabinoids. The name of the other suspect was not immediately available.

Columbia Police and the Boone County Sheriffs Department served three federal search warrants at businesses and residences in the area of Old Highway 63 and Monroe Street.

“We’ve served this afternoon in relation to the high number of overdoses Columbia has been experiencing,” said Special Operations Unit Lt. Lance Bolinger.

ATF spokesperson John Ham said there is no longer a risk to the community now that the warrants have been executed.

Bolinger, however, said there is still a risk for users.

“The K2 poses a significant danger to the people that are using it because of the sheer number of medical calls that we’ve been responding to,” he said. “People get it and there’s not consistency in the product.”