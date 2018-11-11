Police React to Rape Increase

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Police Department is launching a new effort to crack down on sexual assaults in the city. The number of sexual assaults rose by 20 percent in St. Louis this year. That's largely because the police department adopted a new reporting system that catches more of the crimes. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police will soon provide informational brochures for sexual assault victims. The department also will start a program in which young, male police officers serve as role models for teenage boys.