Police Release Identity of Wanted Man

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department released the identity of a man it has been searching for since Thursday afternoon.

Police are searching for Rashad Washington. Washington has outstanding felony warrants for parole absconding and cocaine sales.

An officer patrolling the area of Fir Place saw Washington run from the area around 4:35 this afternoon. Police searched the wooded area and nearby construction site with the help of the Missouri State Highway Patrol K9 Team, but they did not find Washington.

He was last seen wearing a white T shirt and black shorts. His hair was in loose braids, close to his head, which is different than the style in the picture. He is believed to be armed. If you have any information contact Crime Stoppers at 573-875-TIPS.