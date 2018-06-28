Police release more info on missing Jefferson City teens

JEFFERSON CITY - Police are investigating the disappearance of two Jefferson City teenagers, reported missing by their families Tuesday morning.

Police believe Jefferson City High School students Zachary Johnson, 15, and Lilly Gore, 17, are together. They were each last seen by their parents Monday between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., according to Captain Doug Shoemaker of the Jefferson City Police Department.

When Gore's mother woke up Tuesday morning, her green 2005 Jeep Liberty was missing and it's believed the teens stole the vehicle together, Shoemaker said. Police have released a photo of the stolen Jeep they are looking for. The stolen green 2005 Jeep Liberty has a Missouri license plate: FP8D1J.

Johnson is described as a 5'11'', 190-pound white male with curly blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue jeans and carrying a black backpack. Gore is described as 5'1'', 100-pound black female with long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black jeans and a black Jefferson City High School band sweatshirt.

“The issue with this one is it’s very unlike them, but we believe this has been planned out for some time,” Shoemaker said.

He would not specify how he knows it may have been premeditated, but said there was "certainly a level of planning."

Police said the reason behind the teens' disappearance was still unclear as of Tuesday afternoon.

“They certainly planned to go somewhere," Shoemaker said. "Where, we don't know. Thus, the level of danger is above the normal level of runaway juvenile.

He said teens often come back quickly if they are gone less than 24 hours or if they are at a friend's house.

"I don't think that is the case here," he said.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts, is asked to please contact Jefferson City Police immediately at (573) 634-6400.