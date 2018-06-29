Police release name of suspect in Wellsville bank robbery

MONTGOMERY COUNTY - Wellsville police said Friday they've identified the suspect they arrested Thursday in connection to an armed robbery at the Martinsburg Bank & Trust in Wellsville.

Wellsville police said they arrested 29-year-old Pierre Parrish, Jr. of Quincy, Illinois, with assistance from Auxvasse police after officers were able to locate his vehicle based on descriptions from bank employees.

Chief Rich Daniels of the Wellsville Police Department said, "The quick, cool headed actions of the bank employees and teamwork of several law enforcement agencies is the only reason a dangerous person like Pierre Parrish was apprehended. I am very appreciative of everyone who assisted in this incident."

Auxvasse Police Chief Kevin Suedmeyer said they arrested Parrish, Jr. after he lost control of his vehicle at speeds of around 115 miles per hour on Highway 54, just north of North Callaway High School.

North Callaway High School and Auxvasse Elementary School, which are about five miles away from each other, were in lockout mode for about 12 minutes. Three Callaway County deputies stayed at the high school until authorities determined the area was secure.

Police said Parrish, Jr. has a lengthy criminal history including arrests for robbery, stealing, domestic assault and fleeing police. He was in Montgomery County Jail as of Friday morning.