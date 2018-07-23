Police release names of 3 Kansas City homicide victims

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities have released the names of three men who were killed over the past week in Kansas City.

Police said in a news release Monday that 54-year-old John Palmer, of Kansas City, was found dead Friday in a wooded area. Police also released the names of two Kansas City men who were killed Thursday in separate shootings as 18-year-old Tevin McCray and 19-year-old Davyon Coates.

Coates was found dead in a parking lot after a shooting that left two other adults and a child wounded. McCray was found dead in a park after another man told police he shot the victim during an altercation.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.