Police release names of 3 Kansas City homicide victims
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities have released the names of three men who were killed over the past week in Kansas City.
Police said in a news release Monday that 54-year-old John Palmer, of Kansas City, was found dead Friday in a wooded area. Police also released the names of two Kansas City men who were killed Thursday in separate shootings as 18-year-old Tevin McCray and 19-year-old Davyon Coates.
Coates was found dead in a parking lot after a shooting that left two other adults and a child wounded. McCray was found dead in a park after another man told police he shot the victim during an altercation.
Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.
More News
Grid
List
The website for a tour company whose boat capsized in Missouri says the business is offering to pay for medical... More >>
in
BRANSON (AP) — A Missouri lawmaker says an investigation needs to play out before decisions are made about how to... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A nail salon manager has been convicted of setting a fire that killed two firefighters... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri landowners can now apply to the USDA's National Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) to cut hay on... More >>
in
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Researchers at the alma mater of Dr. Seuss say the furry orange protagonist of "The Lorax"... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. sales of existing homes fell 0.6 percent in June, the third straight monthly decline, as higher... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation has signed the Transportation Leaders Against Human Trafficking (TLAHT) pledge. The... More >>
in
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man's feud with his grandmother turned into a bizarre and deadly weekend confrontation that ended... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — After months of tumult, Pentagon official Robert Wilkie is expected to become secretary of Veterans Affairs when... More >>
in
TORONTO (AP) — A man walked along a Toronto street firing a handgun into restaurants and cafes, shooting 14 people... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD - The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado happened in Camden County early Friday morning. At 4:32am, a... More >>
in
BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says it is planning to raise a duck boat that sank in... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft have suspended a driver who recorded hundreds of St. Louis-area passengers... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Columbia mom said she almost got on the duck boat that capsized on Table Rock Lake with... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - After eight years serving in the Missouri House of Representatives, Rep. Gail McCann Beatty's, D-Kansas City, resignation... More >>
in
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - This recreational lake was just five spots shy of being the most dangerous place to... More >>
in
BRANSON (AP) — A memorial service is scheduled for the people killed when a tourist boat sank in a Missouri... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Missouri residents may see a limited elk hunt in 2020 if the state's elk herd continues to... More >>
in