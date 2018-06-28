Police release new details on car chase that ended at Hickman High

COLUMBIA - Police have announced the name of one of the five suspects involved in a police chase on Wednesday night. Officials have two of the five suspects in custody.

Jaron Royshone Gates, 18, was arrested for misdemeanor tampering in the second degree; misdemeanor resisting arrest; and an outstanding felony probation and parole warrant.

Police also arrested a 16-year-old male who was taken into custody and transported to a hospital. The suspect was released from the hospital to the Juvenile Office. He could face charges of misdemeanor tampering in the second degree and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

The short police chase ended around 11 p.m. Wednesday when the suspects' vehicle crashed in a grassy area behind the Hickman High School football field.

The five suspects fled on foot from the vehicle after the crash. Using the K-9 unit, officers were able to locate and take Gates and the juvenile into custody.

Columbia Police Sergeant Chad Craig said the suspects were in a stolen vehicle that had been reported to police earlier in the day.

Craig said an officer spotted the vehicle in downtown Columbia near the post office, recognized it as stolen, and chased the car until it crashed near the high school. He said the chase likely lasted around only 45 seconds through back roads.

The suspects' car went over a fire hydrant, knocking it off its base into the fence.

The amount of property damage is unknown.

Police are conducting an on-going investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the remaining three suspects is encouraged to contact Columbia Police Department or call CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.

(Editor's note: This story has been updated as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday to refelct new details.)

The car then went through the fence behind the school and came to a stop about 20 yards into the grass.

Craig said there was no immediate need for action from the community.

The suspect vehicle is shown in the photo below, visible by the red back lights.