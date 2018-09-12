Police release photos from liquor store robbery Saturday night

COLUMBIA - Police have released surveillance photos of the man who robbed Eagle Liquor Saturday night.

In a news release, police say the suspect entered the store with a knife and demanded money from the clerk.

The clerk gave the suspect the money he demanded and then the suspect fled on foot.

The news release describes the male as wearing a blue sweatshirt, jeans, and white shoes while covering part of his face with a mask.

Police urge anyone who has information to call the Columbia Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477).