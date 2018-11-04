Police Release Rape Suspect Sketch

COLUMBIA - Police responded to a rape call Sunday morning at the 600 block of McBaine avenue. The 28 year old female victim described the suspect as a black male in his 40s, about 6 foot tall with a medium build. She says he was wearing a tan "carhart" type work coat without a hood, dark colored jeans, and tan work boots. Anyone with information should call crime stoppers at 573-875-8477.