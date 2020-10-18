Police release video of adult store robbery, seeking public assistance

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department has released a video of an armed robbery which took place at Passions Adult Boutique on Thursday, September 24 and is seeking the public's assistance with identifying the suspect.

@ColumbiaPD is seeking your assistance in identifying this suspect who was involved in an armed robbery at Passions Adult Boutique, 1108 E. Business Loop 70 E., on Sept. 25 at approximately 12:05 a.m.https://t.co/cV2c9Ut1ps pic.twitter.com/kN4pFcDPxr — ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) September 29, 2020

An earlier press release described the suspect as a white male with reddish facial hair, in his mid to late 30s, standing at approximately 5 feet 9 inches and weighing 180 pounds.

Anyone with information about the robbery is encouraged to call the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.