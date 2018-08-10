Police report: late Auditor Schweich felt abandoned by GOP

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - Police reports obtained by The Associated Press show former Missouri Auditor Tom Schweich felt abandoned by Republican allies before fatally shooting himself.

Schweich died Feb. 26 after shooting himself in his Clayton home. Minutes before, Schweich told an Associated Press reporter that he was ready to go public with allegations that the state party chairman told donors that he was Jewish.

Schweich was Christian but had Jewish ancestry. He viewed the remarks as anti-Semitism. Police reports say that his friends and political advisers discouraged him from publicizing those concerns.

Records released Tuesday show he told his chief of staff the morning of his suicide that he would have to "run as an independent or he needed to kill himself."