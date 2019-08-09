Police respond to armed man at Springfield Walmart

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Police Department said a firefighter held a man armed with tactical weapons at gunpoint until police could detain him Thursday.

Police said they responded to a call of an active shooter at a Springfield Walmart and were on the scene within three minutes of the call, according to a report from our sister station KY3.

Officers said a young white male who appeared to be in his twenties donned body armor and military fatigues and possessed tactical weapons. He began pushing a cart around the store, recording himself on his cell phone.

The store manager pulled a fire alarm, according to officers, and urged people to escape the store. The armed man made his way out of an emergency exit, where a firefighter held him. Officers arrived on scene and detained him.

Officers confirmed the man had loaded weapons and over one hundred rounds of ammunition.

Lieutenant Mike Lucas told KY3 it was clear the man intended to cause chaos.