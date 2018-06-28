Police respond to armed robbery in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Officers responded to an armed robbery near the intersection of Calico Lane and Willowbrook Road Saturday night.

In a press release, Columbia police said two victims were walking in the area when they were approached by a male suspect armed with a handgun.

The suspect took an unknown amount of money from the victims. He fled the scene heading westbound on Willowbrook Road on foot.

Neither of the victims were injured.

Officers and the CPD K-9 unit are investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery can call Columbia Police Department or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.