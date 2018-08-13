Police respond to armed robbery on Business Loop

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department responded to the scene of an armed robbery at Curries Restaurant on Business Loop 70 Friday night.

Police said a man, wearing a mask, walked into the restaurant with a gun and demanded money from the clerk inside. Police said the clerk refused to give the suspect any money, which led the suspect to fire one round at the clerk.

Police said the suspect was able to run away from the scene with money. Police said no one was hurt in Friday night's robbery. Police also said the investigation is ongoing.

Police said they don't know the suspect's race but said the suspect is a roughly 5'4" male, weighing about 150 pounds. Police said the suspect was wearing dark clothing at the time of the robbery.

If you have any information about the incident, you can call the Columbia Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (573) 875-TIPS.