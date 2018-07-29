Police respond to home invasion, find marijuana, over $30,000 in cash

COLUMBIA - Police are searching for three suspects after a home invasion that happened in the 3100 block of Rock Quarry Road.

According the the Columbia Police Department, officers were dispatched to the residence at 6:10 p.m. Monday. A 25-year-old male victim answered the door when a suspect asked for his roommate by name. He took the suspect to the roommate's room and two other male suspects entered the residence with a handgun. They then allegedly forced their way into the room and stole marijuana and cash.

Officers searched the residence later that night and reported finding about 13 pounds of marijuana and more than $30,000 in cash.

Police encourage anyone with information about the incident to contact the Columbia Police Department or Crimestoppers at 573-875-TIPS