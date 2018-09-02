Police Respond to Property Damage Charges on Highway 54

FULTON - Callaway County Sheriff's Deputies responded to reports of items being thrown off the State Road AE and State Road TT overpass onto Highway 54 on both Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

The items damaged two separate vehicles, one on Tuesday morning and the other on Wednesday morning.

According to the Callaway County Sheriff's Office, it is believed that the person responsible for damaging the two vehicles lives near State Road AE and State Road TT, and that he arrived at the scene on foot each morning.

Anyone with information on the suspect should call the Callaway County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers at 573-592-2474.