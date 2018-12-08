Police respond to reports of shots fired at McDonalds on Stadium

COLUMBIA - Officers responded to reports of shots fired at about 6:00 p.m. Saturday at the McDonald's Restaurant on Stadium Boulevard.

Police say no property damage or shell casings were found. There were no reported injuries.

According to CPD Public Information Officer Latisha Stroer, witnesses described seeing three males in their early teens firing a handgun at a passing car. Witnesses also described hearing three to five shots and saw the suspects running northeast from Stadium Boulevard.

Witnesses said two suspects wore hooded sweatshirts and one suspect was wearing a white tank top.